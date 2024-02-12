Left Menu

India reports a Surge in COVID-19 cases with 74 new infections recorded

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India has recorded a single-day rise of 74 new COVID-19 infections and the number of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 871, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

No new deaths due to the disease were reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported in the delta wave during April-June 2021.

At its peak, 414,188 new cases and 3915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths due to the disease recorded in the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore, according to the ministry's website. Besides, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

