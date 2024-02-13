28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - health ministry in Gaza
A total of 28,473 Palestinians have been killed and 68,146 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Some 133 Palestinians were killed and 162 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
