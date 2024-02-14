28,576 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 - Gaza health ministry
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:58 IST
At least 28,576 Palestinians have been killed and 68,291 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday.
In the last 24 hours, 103 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry's statement added.
