Left Menu

US FDA approves first drug for fatty liver disease NASH

The U.S. FDA has approved Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' drug for a fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the first treatment to get the nod for the condition and opening up a multi-billion opportunity.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 01:29 IST
US FDA approves first drug for fatty liver disease NASH

The U.S. FDA has approved Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' drug for a fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the first treatment to get the nod for the condition and opening up a multi-billion opportunity. The company's oral drug, called Rezdiffra, has been approved for patients who have NASH with fibrosis, or scarring, that has progressed to stage 2 or 3 in severity, according to an FDA label released on Thursday.

NASH, which was recently renamed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), affects about 1.5 million people in the United States, according to the company's estimates, but there was no approved treatment for it until now. The cause of NASH is not fully understood. It is typically associated with obesity, hypothyroidism, diabetes, high levels of fat in the blood, and similar health issues. It causes excess build up of fat in the liver and causes inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the organ.

Madrigal's drug will be available from April, CEO Bill Sibold told Reuters in an interview before the approval. The approval marks a "gamechanging" moment for patients after a string of failures over the last decade, said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of patient advocacy organization American Liver Foundation.

"There's a lot of skeletons, there's a lot of tombstones in terms of therapies in the space," Stiehl said. "(But) the ... approval is going to open the floodgates to just so many more therapeutics which are desperately needed." Akero Therapeutics, 89bio, Viking Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences are conducting mid- and late-stage trials of their drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024