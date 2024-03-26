Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Launches A New Multispecialty Facility at SIRUSERI

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, known for its unwavering commitment to superior healthcare, has announced the grand opening of its latest branch near Siruseri on OMR opposite SIPCOT. At the grand inauguration ceremony, Mr. Suresh Raman, Vice President and Regional Head (Chennai) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was the Guest of Honour. Esteemed dignitaries were present at the event, including Mr. Anwar Hussain, Chairman of Madharsha; Ms. Niroopa Paulson, Chennai Branch Safety Head, TCS; Mr. Venkataraman, Deputy HR Head, TCS; Mr. Aravind, Operations Head (BFSI/APAC), TCS; Col. Ashok Subramanian, Chennai Admin Head, TCS; and Mr. C.R. Raju, the Chief Architect of the building. Their presence underscored the significance of this milestone in Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital's journey so far. According to the press release, this 80-bed hospital offers comprehensive healthcare solutions. It provides round-the-clock multispecialty services using the latest technological advancements. Patients can avail of an extensive array of services, including consultations across multiple specialities, advanced diagnostic imaging (MRI, X-ray, USG, CT, ECG, ECHO, TMT, PFT), Cathlab, Clinical laboratory analyses, Pharmacy services, Physiotherapy, Endoscopy, and swift ambulance assistance, available 24/7. Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals offers an impressive spectrum of specialties, spanning Cardiology, Orthopedics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, ENT, Infertility, Psychiatry, Neurology, Oncology, Preventive Medicine, Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, and various other super and surgical specialties. In the words of the company spokesperson, ''Our Hospital's integrated approach to healthcare encompasses prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation, empowering patients to live the healthiest life possible. We are committed to delivering the ultimate quality of health care with the utmost excellence and personal care. The opening of this centre at Siruseri is yet another milestone in this mission.'' Dr. T.G. Govindarajan, Founder and Chairman of Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals, addressed the gathering. He reiterated the hospital's commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity and compassion. ''Beyond our clinical expertise lies a dedication to providing unwavering support and care to our patients and their families. From our cutting-edge facilities to our compassionate staff, we are dedicated to surpassing expectations and setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence,'' he affirmed. Dr. T.G. Govindarajan concluded by saying, "The opening of the Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital branch at Siruseri heralds a new chapter in the saga of healthcare excellence, promising a future where innovation and compassion intertwine to sculpt healthier, happier lives.'' For more details on Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Group of Hospitals, visit www.drkmh.com.

