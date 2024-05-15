Boehringer Ingelheim Receives CDSCO Approval for GPP Treatment

Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim on Wednesday said the domestic drug regulator has approved a medication Generalised Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) flares in adults.

The company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Spevigo (Spesolimab) injection, a first-in-class treatment for GPP flares in adults, Boehringer Ingelheim said in a statement.

In India, GPP presents a significant healthcare challenge, affecting individuals of all ages and demographics. While precise prevalence data for GPP in India is limited, GPP is widely recognised as a rare disease.

''The approval of SPEVIGO by the CDSCO represents a significant milestone in GPP management in India and underscores our commitment to bringing novel therapies into the country,'' Boehringer Ingelheim India Managing Director Gagandeep Singh Bedi stated.

Spevigo's impact goes beyond treatment; it's about giving patients the chance to reclaim their lives, he added.

''It presents a promising opportunity for enhancing effective management, quality of life, and patient outcomes in India, instilling hope for individuals grappling with GPP,'' Bedi said.

