Left Menu

Gender Pay Gap in British Financial Sec between Pre and Post COVID-19 Era

Research by the LSE reveals a decline in the proportion of women among top earners in British financial and professional services since the COVID-19 pandemic. Although women represent 28.3% of the top 10% earners, they still face a 28.8% pay gap compared to men. The lack of female progression is a key contributor to this disparity.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 04:31 IST
Gender Pay Gap in British Financial Sec between Pre and Post COVID-19 Era
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Women make up a smaller proportion of top earners in British financial and professional services than before the COVID-19 pandemic, research from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) showed on Monday. Women made up 19.4% of the top 1% of earners in the sector on average between the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2023, down from 19.7% in the three years up to the first quarter of 2020, the research showed.

"The lack of progression of women to the most senior roles in financial and professional services is a major factor contributing to the gender pay gap," said Grace Lordan, an associate professor at the LSE. "We are going backwards, but I am not surprised. For progress to be made, there needs to be a bigger shift towards recognising that diversity is good for business."

Some of Britain's top financial firms pay women 28.8% less on average than male counterparts, according to salary data from 21 companies reviewed by Reuters last month. However, the LSE research, based on the government's quarterly Labour Force Survey, showed that women made up 28.3% of the top 10% of earners between the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2023, a rise of 2.5% from the three-year period up to the first quarter of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024