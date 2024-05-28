Left Menu

Japan's Inflation Drops Below 2%: What It Means for the Next Rate Hike

In April, the Bank of Japan's four key measurements of underlying inflation fell below 2% for the first time since August 2022. This includes the weighted median inflation rate, which rose by 1.1% from a year earlier. These figures increase uncertainty regarding the timing of the next interest rate hike.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:41 IST
Japan's Inflation Drops Below 2%: What It Means for the Next Rate Hike
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Bank of Japan's four key measurements of underlying inflation all fell below 2% in April for the first time since August 2022, data showed on Tuesday, heightening uncertainty on the timing of its next interest rate hike.

The weighted median inflation rate, among the four indicators closely watched as a gauge on whether price rises are broadening, rose 1.1% in April from a year earlier, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024