Torrent Pharma Joins Forces with Takeda to Launch Novel GERD Treatment
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has entered a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Takeda to commercialize Vonoprazan, a novel drug for treating acid-related disorders, in India. Marketed under the trademark Kabvie, the drug aims to reduce the disease burden of GERD, an increasingly prevalent condition in India.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced on Wednesday a partnership with Takeda to bring Vonoprazan, a new drug for treating gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), to the Indian market. The drug, marketed as Kabvie, is expected to offer a more effective treatment option for GERD patients.
Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, expressed confidence that Kabvie would help reduce the GERD disease burden and fortify Torrent's position as a leading pharmaceutical company in India. According to a 2019 study, the prevalence of GERD in the Indian population stands at approximately 8.2%, with urban areas showing rates as high as 11.1%.
India's market for GERD treatments is valued at Rs 8,064 crore, according to AWACS MAT April 2024 data, growing at an 8% CAGR over the last four years. Current treatments largely involve Proton Pump Inhibitors like Pantoprazole. Torrent Pharma believes that P-CABs like Kabvie will offer a new, effective treatment option for the Indian population.
