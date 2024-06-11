Neuberg Diagnostics Unveils 'Parivar Card' for Bengaluru's Municipal Workers

Neuberg Diagnostics has rolled out the 'Parivar Card,' a strategic initiative to benefit the municipal workers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru. The card was officially unveiled by Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, alongside key figures such as BBMP Commissioner Kari Gowda and Neuberg Diagnostics Group COO Aishwarya Vasudevan.

The 'Parivar Card' aims to streamline access to timely and affordable medical care for BBMP workers, thereby fostering a healthier community. Cardholders are entitled to significant discounts on a range of diagnostic tests and medical consultations, an offer that also extends to their immediate family members.

'At Neuberg Diagnostics, we acknowledge the significant contributions of BBMP workers,' stated Aishwarya Vasudevan. 'The Parivar Card is our initiative to give back to these dedicated individuals and their families by ensuring they have access to essential healthcare services.'

