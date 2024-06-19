Left Menu

ADB Approves $170 Million Loan to Boost India's Pandemic Preparedness

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $170 million loan to enhance India's health system, aiming to improve pandemic response and bolster governance. The initiative supports the National Health Policy 2017 and focuses on disease surveillance, laboratory networks, and adequate healthcare professionals.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a $170 million loan to fortify India's health system, aiming to better prepare for future pandemics. This significant funding addresses vital gaps in policy, governance, and health system readiness, adhering to the National Health Policy 2017 which seeks to ensure quality healthcare services for all.

The program aims to enhance disease surveillance capabilities and set up comprehensive laboratory networks across various administrative levels, thereby strengthening India's response to public health threats. Robust data systems will also be established to monitor and coordinate national health programs, with a specific focus on aiding the poor, women, and vulnerable groups.

ADB's initiative will further support policy reforms to ensure an adequate supply of competent healthcare professionals. It includes legislation for regulating education standards and professional conduct among nurses, midwives, allied health workers, and doctors. Assistance will also be provided to public health and management teams to improve service delivery in select states.

