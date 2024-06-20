Left Menu

Union Health Ministry Promotes Yoga for Health Benefits Across Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

The Union Health Ministry has called on states to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) with mass demonstrations. The initiative will highlight the significance of yoga in primary healthcare and encourage its practice in various communities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has issued a directive for states to commemorate the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 at all operational Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) by hosting mass yoga demonstrations.

In a recent letter, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted the importance of yoga as an integral component of comprehensive primary healthcare at AAMs, which offer expanded health services beyond maternal and child care.

Chandra urged the involvement of various stakeholders including block and district administrations, voluntary organizations, and youth groups, to ensure maximum participation and promote yoga as a holistic approach to health and wellness.

