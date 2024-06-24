Left Menu

Doctors to Limit Ozempic Distribution Amid High Demand

In Denmark, doctors are urged to limit the distribution of Ozempic, a diabetes drug from Novo Nordisk, due to concerns about excessive stockpiling. Neighboring Norway is also tightening restrictions, requiring individual reimbursement applications for patients. Both countries aim to manage soaring demand for the drug, partly fueled by its weight loss benefits.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:36 IST
Doctors to Limit Ozempic Distribution Amid High Demand
AI Generated Representative Image

Doctors in Denmark should limit how many packs of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic diabetes drug patients can pick up at one time, the Danish Patient Safety Authority said on Monday, amid worries that some may acquire a larger supply than needed.

Neighbouring Norway meanwhile said it would tighten restrictions on the use of Ozempic, requiring doctors to seek cost reimbursements on behalf of each individual patient rather than an automatic coverage for all users. Demand for the diabetes treatment has spiked as some people take it for weight loss since it contains the same active ingredient as Novo's popular Wegovy obesity drug, semaglutide.

Both Novo and U.S. rival Eli Lilly have struggled to keep up with rampant demand for their weight loss and related diabetes medicines as a result of the drugs' popularity. The Danish authority encouraged doctors to be mindful that some patients may accumulate more Ozempic than would be expected for normal use, possibly to resell excess supplies.

"In the cases we have reviewed, Ozempic has been prescribed for the relevant indication in accordance with the recommendations of the Danish Health Authority," the Patient Safety Authority said. "However, the prescribing physicians have not always been sufficiently aware that the drug could be of interest to others than the patient," it added.

Denmark encourages doctors to specify the amount of Ozempic that patients could pick up at the pharmacy at any one time on each prescription, and how often they could do so within a given time frame, the agency said. In Norway, individual refund applications would become mandatory from July 1, the Norwegian Medical Products Agency said in a statement.

"This is one of several measures to provide better access to the medicine for the patients who need it most," it added. The Danish Medicines Agency in May ordered doctors, as of November, to prescribe cheaper drugs to patients suffering from type 2 diabetes before prescribing Ozempic and similar GLP-1 counterparts, in an attempt to cope with soaring demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024