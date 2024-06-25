Left Menu

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has entered into a strategic partnership with Iceland-based Controlant, Inc. to enhance real-time monitoring of cargo, especially for pharmaceuticals. The collaboration aims to provide end-to-end monitoring and optimize supply chain processes, contributing to the global health industry.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:08 IST
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (NX Group) has announced a strategic alliance with Iceland-based real-time monitoring leader, Controlant, Inc., to improve cargo tracking and strict temperature control for pharmaceuticals.

Leveraging Controlant's advanced technology, NX Group will offer end-to-end monitoring services, ensuring the supply chain's efficiency and compliance with international standards.

This partnership is poised to bolster global pharmaceutical logistics, aligning with NX Group's commitment to healthcare and sustainable growth as outlined in its 2028 Business Plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

