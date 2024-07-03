Left Menu

World Bank Suspends Gabon's Funding Due to Payment Lapse

The World Bank has halted Gabon's rights to withdraw funds due to approximately $17 million in overdue payments. A leaked letter confirms the suspension as part of a formal procedure in financing agreements. The World Bank expresses confidence that Gabon will address the issue promptly.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:49 IST
World Bank Suspends Gabon's Funding Due to Payment Lapse
AI Generated Representative Image

The World Bank has suspended Gabon's right to make withdrawals under its programme due to nonpayment of outstanding obligations, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The financial institution said in the letter that the overdue payments totalled around $17 million as of close of business on June 30. A World Bank spokesperson said it was regrettable that an official letter had found its way into the public media sphere. The suspension of disbursements is a procedure provided for in the financing agreements between the World Bank and countries, the spokesperson said.

"In the case of Gabon, we are confident that the authorities will take steps to regularize the situation as soon as possible," the spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024