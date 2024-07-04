Navigating the Risks of Polypharmacy in Seniors

By Caroline Sirois, Universite Laval Quebec City (Canada), Jul 4 (The Conversation) — As we grow older, the likelihood of needing multiple medications increases, raising questions about their combined effects, known as polypharmacy.

Research from Université Laval in Québec found that in 2021, a quarter of Canadians over 65 were prescribed more than ten different classes of medication. While medications can be essential, they also present risks such as drug interactions and negative side effects, particularly among seniors.

Pharmacist and pharmacoepidemiologist Dr. Caroline Sirois suggests that patients and caregivers engage in active conversations about their treatments. Considerations include evaluating the necessity of each medication and exploring de-prescribing options. Ultimately, any medication taken should have benefits that outweigh its risks, adhering to the principle of moderation.

