Government Plans Major Expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

In an ambitious move, the government is considering doubling the beneficiary base of its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme over the next three years. Initially, the focus will be on including individuals aged above 70 years, with the insurance coverage proposed to be increased to Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Official sources indicated that these proposals would require an additional expenditure of Rs 12,076 crore annually. The discussions come in light of medical expenses being a leading cause of financial distress for families.

The Union Budget, due later this month, is expected to announce these changes. President Droupadi Murmu, during an address to Parliament, affirmed that all elderly individuals above 70 years would be covered for free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

