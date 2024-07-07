Left Menu

Government Plans Major Expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The government is planning to double the beneficiary base of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme over the next three years, with an initial focus on including those aged above 70. Additionally, the insurance coverage is proposed to be increased to Rs 10 lakh annually, entailing an estimated additional expense of Rs 12,076 crore annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:31 IST
Government Plans Major Expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move, the government is considering doubling the beneficiary base of its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme over the next three years. Initially, the focus will be on including individuals aged above 70 years, with the insurance coverage proposed to be increased to Rs 10 lakh per annum.

Official sources indicated that these proposals would require an additional expenditure of Rs 12,076 crore annually. The discussions come in light of medical expenses being a leading cause of financial distress for families.

The Union Budget, due later this month, is expected to announce these changes. President Droupadi Murmu, during an address to Parliament, affirmed that all elderly individuals above 70 years would be covered for free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024