Government Plans Major Expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme
The government is planning to double the beneficiary base of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme over the next three years, with an initial focus on including those aged above 70. Additionally, the insurance coverage is proposed to be increased to Rs 10 lakh annually, entailing an estimated additional expense of Rs 12,076 crore annually.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious move, the government is considering doubling the beneficiary base of its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme over the next three years. Initially, the focus will be on including individuals aged above 70 years, with the insurance coverage proposed to be increased to Rs 10 lakh per annum.
Official sources indicated that these proposals would require an additional expenditure of Rs 12,076 crore annually. The discussions come in light of medical expenses being a leading cause of financial distress for families.
The Union Budget, due later this month, is expected to announce these changes. President Droupadi Murmu, during an address to Parliament, affirmed that all elderly individuals above 70 years would be covered for free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Finance Minister Seeks Rs 24,000 Crore Special Package in Union Budget 2024-25
Tamil Nadu govt should do more than give Rs 10 lakh in hooch tragedy: BJP leader SG Suryah
NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Information on Canada-Based Terrorist Goldy Brar
NIA Declares Rs 10 Lakh Reward for VHP Leader's Assassins
Chandigarh extortion case: NIA declares Rs 10 lakh bounty on arrest of terrorist Goldy Brar, one more gangster