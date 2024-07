Novo Nordisk Partners with Indonesia's Bio Farma to Tackle Diabetes

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has entered into a partnership with Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma to package insulin, aiming to combat diabetes in the Southeast Asian nation, a senior Bio Farma official announced on Wednesday.

Novo Nordisk, a global leader in the insulin market, is shifting its billion-dollar focus towards a new class of medicines known as GLP-1 agonists, which include its diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss medication Wegovy. To meet the increasing demand, the company is ramping up production of these drugs. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen indicated in November that the company is prioritizing the treatment of obesity, recognizing it as a precursor to type 2 diabetes, signaling a strategic shift from insulin.

According to Novo Nordisk's 2023 annual report, the company is expanding its diabetes care efforts in Asia, targeting a significant portion of Indonesia's 19 million diabetics. Novo will offer expertise in diabetes treatment and insulin production, while Bio Farma will provide local manufacturing facilities. Sreerekha Sreenivasan, Novo Nordisk's vice president and general manager in Indonesia, stated that the deal reinforces Novo's commitment to the country.

