The Phenomenal Rise of Think Right Podcast: A Beacon of Wellness and Mindfulness

The Think Right Podcast, led by JetSynthesys' Founder Rajan Navani and spiritual mentor BK Sister Shivani, has become a cornerstone in the wellness sector. Featuring prominent personalities, the series explores mindfulness, affirmations, and holistic well-being, creating a transformative impact on its rapidly growing audience.

Updated: 10-07-2024 17:33 IST
The Phenomenal Rise of Think Right Podcast: A Beacon of Wellness and Mindfulness
JetSynthesys' ThinkRight.me, a leading wellness app in India, celebrates the continued success of its Think Right Podcast, hosted by spiritual mentor BK Sister Shivani and JetSynthesys' Founder and CEO, Rajan Navani. Since its inception, the podcast has captivated a wide audience, each episode delving into deep discussions on mindfulness, affirmations, and holistic well-being.

Prominent figures like Luke Coutinho, Motilal Oswal, and Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar from Symbiosis International University bring unique perspectives to the conversation, making the podcast a standout for its insightful discussions. Rajan Navani emphasized their mission to empower youth to overcome life's challenges through shared experiences and strategies from successful individuals who have embraced wellness.

BK Sister Shivani highlighted the podcast's role in guiding listeners towards mindfulness and spiritual awakening, promoting self-discovery and a higher state of consciousness. The Think Right Podcast remains a beacon of wisdom, drawing from the experiences of esteemed guests and the spiritual insights of its hosts to foster peace, balance, and healthy relationships.

