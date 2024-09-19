Key Health Updates: Innovations, Legal Battles, and Global Initiatives
Recent health news highlights significant advancements and challenges. US Senator Bernie Sanders announces the possibility of cheaper Ozempic alternatives. Studies show breastfeeding post-breast cancer treatment is safe. Elon Musk's Neuralink impant receives FDA recognition. Legal battles continue over Zantac, while GSK settles lawsuits. Gavi buys mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreaks in Africa.
Senator Bernie Sanders revealed that major generic drugmakers could offer Novo Nordisk's diabetes medication Ozempic for less than $100 monthly. This change could drastically reduce medication costs for many patients.
Research presented at ESMO 2024 indicates that breastfeeding does not heighten the risk of cancer recurrence in breast cancer survivors. Additional findings highlight the benefits of immunotherapy for long-term cancer survival.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip company, received FDA's 'breakthrough device' designation for its 'Blindsight' implant. The device aims to restore vision and is recognized for its potential to revolutionize treatment for life-threatening conditions.
Telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health is now offering compounded Wegovy for $99 monthly to select professionals, including military members and first responders.
Legal issues around the heartburn drug Zantac persist, with a recent trial ending in a hung jury. Meanwhile, GSK has opted to settle two related lawsuits in California without admitting liability.
Gavi will purchase 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to address ongoing outbreaks in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
