Left Menu

Key Health Updates: Innovations, Legal Battles, and Global Initiatives

Recent health news highlights significant advancements and challenges. US Senator Bernie Sanders announces the possibility of cheaper Ozempic alternatives. Studies show breastfeeding post-breast cancer treatment is safe. Elon Musk's Neuralink impant receives FDA recognition. Legal battles continue over Zantac, while GSK settles lawsuits. Gavi buys mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreaks in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:31 IST
Key Health Updates: Innovations, Legal Battles, and Global Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senator Bernie Sanders revealed that major generic drugmakers could offer Novo Nordisk's diabetes medication Ozempic for less than $100 monthly. This change could drastically reduce medication costs for many patients.

Research presented at ESMO 2024 indicates that breastfeeding does not heighten the risk of cancer recurrence in breast cancer survivors. Additional findings highlight the benefits of immunotherapy for long-term cancer survival.

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip company, received FDA's 'breakthrough device' designation for its 'Blindsight' implant. The device aims to restore vision and is recognized for its potential to revolutionize treatment for life-threatening conditions.

Telehealth provider Hims & Hers Health is now offering compounded Wegovy for $99 monthly to select professionals, including military members and first responders.

Legal issues around the heartburn drug Zantac persist, with a recent trial ending in a hung jury. Meanwhile, GSK has opted to settle two related lawsuits in California without admitting liability.

Gavi will purchase 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine to address ongoing outbreaks in Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024