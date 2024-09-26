Drug Companies Deny Manufacturing Counterfeit Medicines Listed by CDSCO

Major pharmaceutical companies, including Sun Pharma and Torrent Pharma, have denied involvement in the manufacture of counterfeit medicines recently flagged by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Both firms insist their products adhere to stringent quality standards, distancing themselves from the allegations.

In a recent report listing over 50 'substandard' drugs, CDSCO named medications like paracetamol and anti-diabetes pills. However, Sun Pharma stated that batches tested by CDSCO were spurious and not produced by them. They emphasized that their medicines include security features such as QR codes and 3D security strips to verify authenticity.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals echoed similar sentiments, noting that their evaluations found CDSCO's seized samples to be non-genuine. As part of their anti-counterfeit strategy, they also use QR codes to verify their products' authenticity. The company has submitted a formal response to the CDSCO, confirming the spurious nature of the samples.

