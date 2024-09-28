Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed with Leptospirosis, Showing Significant Improvement
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, on Saturday. Doctors have reported that he is being given antibiotics and his vitals are ''completely stable''.
The 50-year-old leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday for a routine check-up. Blood tests for tropical fever confirmed leptospirosis, according to a health bulletin from the hospital.
Fortis Hospital's Dr. R K Jaswal stated that Mann has been put on appropriate antibiotics and is responding well to treatment. Tests for heart-related issues were also conducted, given an increase in pressure in his pulmonary artery. The Chief Minister is showing significant improvement in his clinical parameters.
