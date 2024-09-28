Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed with Leptospirosis, Showing Significant Improvement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection. He is receiving antibiotics and is currently in stable condition. Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital for a routine check-up, and tests confirmed the infection. The Chief Minister has shown significant improvement in his clinical parameters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:55 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed with Leptospirosis, Showing Significant Improvement
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, on Saturday. Doctors have reported that he is being given antibiotics and his vitals are ''completely stable''.

The 50-year-old leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday for a routine check-up. Blood tests for tropical fever confirmed leptospirosis, according to a health bulletin from the hospital.

Fortis Hospital's Dr. R K Jaswal stated that Mann has been put on appropriate antibiotics and is responding well to treatment. Tests for heart-related issues were also conducted, given an increase in pressure in his pulmonary artery. The Chief Minister is showing significant improvement in his clinical parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024