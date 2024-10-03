Left Menu

Kolkata Police Arrests Suspect over Hospital Threat

Kolkata Police have arrested an individual for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident occurred amidst a backdrop of protests over a medic's rape and murder. The complaint was filed after a disagreement regarding patient treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 08:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have detained a suspect accused of threatening and verbally abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This development comes as the hospital faces protests related to the rape and murder of a medical professional.

As reported by police sources, a doctor at the hospital's trauma unit lodged a complaint on Wednesday afternoon. The doctor accused an individual, who accompanied a relative for treatment, of issuing threats over a disagreement about the patient's care.

The suspect was detained by on-duty police officers and was subsequently arrested. The patient involved has reportedly sought treatment from another medical facility. The investigation is ongoing at Tala police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

