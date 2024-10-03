Kolkata Police Arrests Suspect over Hospital Threat

Kolkata Police have detained a suspect accused of threatening and verbally abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This development comes as the hospital faces protests related to the rape and murder of a medical professional.

As reported by police sources, a doctor at the hospital's trauma unit lodged a complaint on Wednesday afternoon. The doctor accused an individual, who accompanied a relative for treatment, of issuing threats over a disagreement about the patient's care.

The suspect was detained by on-duty police officers and was subsequently arrested. The patient involved has reportedly sought treatment from another medical facility. The investigation is ongoing at Tala police station.

