Injustice in Isolation: The Crisis of Canada's Structured Intervention Units

A report reveals that Canada's 'structured intervention units', meant to replace solitary confinement, disproportionately house Black, Indigenous, and mentally ill inmates. Despite reforms, most inmates fail to receive mandated time outside their cells, highlighting significant flaws in the system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 05:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 05:11 IST
Injustice in Isolation: The Crisis of Canada's Structured Intervention Units
Canada's 'structured intervention units', established in 2019 as a replacement for solitary confinement, are under scrutiny. These special units, designed to safeguard prisoners' rights, disproportionately house Black, Indigenous, and mentally ill individuals, according to a recent report.

Despite legislative efforts to ensure inmates spend less time in these units and receive adequate time outside their cells, the report found compliance lacking. Key findings indicate the units' operations remain problematic, fundamentally failing to address core issues.

The Correctional Service of Canada is formulating an action plan to combat the overrepresentation of marginalized groups, as stated by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc. Statistics show stark disparities, with Indigenous and Black prisoners overrepresented in these units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

