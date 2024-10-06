Left Menu

Healing in Crisis: Global Efforts to Combat Health Challenges

Health news highlights global efforts to combat various challenges. Gazan mothers face hardships caring for newborns in conflict zones. The U.S. boosts bird flu vaccine efforts, and Congo launches its first mpox vaccination campaign. Amidst scientific endeavors, the FDA and European regulators issue safety concerns.

Updated: 06-10-2024 02:28 IST
Amid ongoing global health challenges, Gazan mothers like Rana Salah find themselves struggling to care for newborns amidst conflict. Raising a child in such conditions adds emotional and physical stress to an already difficult situation.

Meanwhile, U.S. pharmaceutical giants like GSK and Sanofi secure significant funding to enhance bird flu vaccine production in response to outbreaks affecting both humans and livestock.

In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo initiates its first mpox vaccination campaign, marking a significant step in controlling the spread beyond its original epicenter.

