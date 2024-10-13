Left Menu

FAIMA Calls Nationwide Elective Services Shutdown Amid West Bengal Protests

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) announced a nationwide shutdown of elective medical services to support protesting doctors in West Bengal. Emergency services will continue. The protest is driven by the death of a woman medic and broader demands for justice.

FAIMA Calls Nationwide Elective Services Shutdown Amid West Bengal Protests
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which represents Resident Doctors' Associations nationwide, declared a shutdown of elective medical services starting Monday. This move supports ongoing protests by medical professionals in West Bengal, an official confirmed on Sunday.

FAIMA's decision followed a Saturday meeting, where the body urged Resident Doctors' Associations to ensure emergency services remain uninterrupted. A previous ultimatum to West Bengal's Chief Minister yielded unsatisfactory responses, prompting nationwide action.

Junior doctors are on a hunger strike since October 5, demanding justice for a deceased colleague and addressing other grievances. Several doctors have required hospitalization as their health deteriorated due to the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

