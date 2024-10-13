FAIMA Calls Nationwide Elective Services Shutdown Amid West Bengal Protests

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which represents Resident Doctors' Associations nationwide, declared a shutdown of elective medical services starting Monday. This move supports ongoing protests by medical professionals in West Bengal, an official confirmed on Sunday.

FAIMA's decision followed a Saturday meeting, where the body urged Resident Doctors' Associations to ensure emergency services remain uninterrupted. A previous ultimatum to West Bengal's Chief Minister yielded unsatisfactory responses, prompting nationwide action.

Junior doctors are on a hunger strike since October 5, demanding justice for a deceased colleague and addressing other grievances. Several doctors have required hospitalization as their health deteriorated due to the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)