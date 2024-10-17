Left Menu

$10.6 Million Expansion of Nelson Hospital’s Emergency Department Announced

$10.6 Million Expansion of Nelson Hospital’s Emergency Department Announced
Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced a significant milestone for Nelson Hospital with the upcoming $10.6 million expansion of its emergency department (ED), marking a critical step in improving healthcare services for the local community.

"Next week, Health New Zealand will begin construction on the expansion, which will increase the ED's capacity, enhance the efficiency of staff workflows, and provide a more comfortable environment for patients," said Dr. Reti.

The expansion will feature:

Six additional patient spaces, including two new isolation rooms and a state-of-the-art negative pressure pod to improve infection control

A fast-track area for patients needing quick treatment and discharge

Two mental health consultation rooms

An additional triage room

A dedicated whānau room for family support

These upgrades aim to address patient wait times, with the goal of helping 95% of patients be admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours—up from the current 78% of patients who meet this target.

“The new additions will significantly reduce wait times and provide quicker access to quality healthcare for the people of Nelson,” said Dr Reti.

The ED expansion is part of a broader redevelopment plan for Nelson Hospital, ensuring modern and comprehensive healthcare services for the wider Tasman and Marlborough regions.

"We remain committed to providing the community with a hospital that meets their evolving needs, while ensuring existing ED services stay open during construction," Dr. Reti assured.

The redevelopment is expected to enhance healthcare delivery across the Top of the South, providing modern facilities and models of care for the region's residents.  

