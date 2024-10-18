Echoes of Hiroshima: Stigma and Survival

Kunihiko Sakuma, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, has lived in the shadow of discrimination and societal stigma from an early age. Those labeled as hibakusha, or atomic bomb survivors, have faced prejudice over perceived health risks and fears of passing on radiation effects to future generations.

The recent awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to a survivors' organization highlights persisting challenges. Many hibakusha, like Sakuma, have encountered hardships in marriage and employment due to lingering rumors about radiation effects. This international recognition serves as a reminder of their ongoing fight for acceptance.

Though overt discrimination has diminished, the fear and stigma surrounding hibakusha still linger. Survivors advocate for increased awareness and understanding of their past to dispel misconceptions. The recognition by the Nobel Prize is a step, but the journey toward overcoming prejudice and securing justice continues.

