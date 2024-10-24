Left Menu

CDC Confirms Bird Flu Cases Among Poultry Workers in Washington

The CDC confirmed two bird flu cases among poultry farm workers in Washington state, with all other human cases involving farm workers in contact with infected animals. Serological testing ruled out healthcare worker infection in Missouri, with CDC teams deployed for response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:44 IST
CDC Confirms Bird Flu Cases Among Poultry Workers in Washington
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday that two of the four presumptive positive bird flu cases among poultry farm workers in Washington state have been confirmed.

In a press call, agency officials clarified that bird flu infections among healthcare workers tending to a patient in Missouri were ruled out. The CDC noted that 29 confirmed U.S. human cases have primarily involved farm workers with direct contact with infected poultry or dairy cows, apart from one Missourian case. Consequently, the general public's risk from bird flu remains low.

Nirav Shah, CDC's Principal Deputy Director, revealed that serological tests on healthcare professionals in Missouri showed no bird flu infection. Currently, the CDC has dispatched teams to California, Michigan, Colorado, and Washington to address the bird flu situation actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024