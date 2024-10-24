CDC Confirms Bird Flu Cases Among Poultry Workers in Washington

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday that two of the four presumptive positive bird flu cases among poultry farm workers in Washington state have been confirmed.

In a press call, agency officials clarified that bird flu infections among healthcare workers tending to a patient in Missouri were ruled out. The CDC noted that 29 confirmed U.S. human cases have primarily involved farm workers with direct contact with infected poultry or dairy cows, apart from one Missourian case. Consequently, the general public's risk from bird flu remains low.

Nirav Shah, CDC's Principal Deputy Director, revealed that serological tests on healthcare professionals in Missouri showed no bird flu infection. Currently, the CDC has dispatched teams to California, Michigan, Colorado, and Washington to address the bird flu situation actively.

