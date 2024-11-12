Health Hot Takes: China's Diet, Veteran Drug Disparities, Cardinal's Big Buyout

A recent study by Chinese scientists suggests region-specific diets to curb obesity and promote sustainable eating habits. As China tackles rising obesity, the government has introduced guidelines emphasizing healthier diets to address the issue.

U.S. military veterans of minority descent face unequal access to diabetes and weight-loss drugs, according to recent findings. The study highlights racial and ethnic disparities within the Veterans Affairs Medical System, revealing challenges for minority veterans seeking treatment.

Cardinal Health has announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of major stakes in GI Alliance and Advanced Diabetes Supply Group. The move marks a strategic expansion for the Ohio-based distributor, acquiring a 71% stake in GIA and solidifying its growing influence in the healthcare industry.

