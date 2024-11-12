Left Menu

Health Hot Takes: China's Diet, Veteran Drug Disparities, Cardinal's Big Buyout

A study calls for region-specific diets in China amid rising obesity. U.S. veterans face discrepancies in access to key drugs. Cardinal Health acquires major stakes in GI Alliance and Advanced Diabetes. WHO progresses with pandemic treaty talks. 23andMe cuts workforce by 40%, focusing on core business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:30 IST
Health Hot Takes: China's Diet, Veteran Drug Disparities, Cardinal's Big Buyout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent study by Chinese scientists suggests region-specific diets to curb obesity and promote sustainable eating habits. As China tackles rising obesity, the government has introduced guidelines emphasizing healthier diets to address the issue.

U.S. military veterans of minority descent face unequal access to diabetes and weight-loss drugs, according to recent findings. The study highlights racial and ethnic disparities within the Veterans Affairs Medical System, revealing challenges for minority veterans seeking treatment.

Cardinal Health has announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of major stakes in GI Alliance and Advanced Diabetes Supply Group. The move marks a strategic expansion for the Ohio-based distributor, acquiring a 71% stake in GIA and solidifying its growing influence in the healthcare industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024