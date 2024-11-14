Left Menu

Call for Stronger Laws as Oncologist Faces Gruesome Attack

The Indian Medical Association's Goa branch has condemned the recent violent attack on an oncologist in Chennai. They demand swift action and tougher legislation to prevent violence against doctors. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of safety in the healthcare sector across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:08 IST
Call for Stronger Laws as Oncologist Faces Gruesome Attack
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An oncologist was brutally attacked at a Chennai hospital, prompting condemnation from the Indian Medical Association's Goa branch. The attack spotlights ongoing safety concerns for medical professionals.

Dr. Balaji Jagannathan, the victim, was stabbed by a patient's relative over treatment grievances. Authorities report his condition as stable, and the assailant has been arrested.

IMA Goa President, Dr. Sandesh Chodankar, criticized governmental inaction and called for stringent laws with swift justice to curb this 'national shame.' The incident echoes previous violence in India's healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024