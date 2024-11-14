Call for Stronger Laws as Oncologist Faces Gruesome Attack

An oncologist was brutally attacked at a Chennai hospital, prompting condemnation from the Indian Medical Association's Goa branch. The attack spotlights ongoing safety concerns for medical professionals.

Dr. Balaji Jagannathan, the victim, was stabbed by a patient's relative over treatment grievances. Authorities report his condition as stable, and the assailant has been arrested.

IMA Goa President, Dr. Sandesh Chodankar, criticized governmental inaction and called for stringent laws with swift justice to curb this 'national shame.' The incident echoes previous violence in India's healthcare sector.

