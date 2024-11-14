Landmark Ruling: Barclays to Pay Banker Damages for Sex Discrimination

In a significant legal decision, Barclays has been instructed to compensate former banker Anca Lacatus nearly £50,000 after failing to accommodate her working hours due to her health issues, including endometriosis and anxiety. The tribunal's ruling highlights ongoing issues of sex discrimination within the financial sector.

The East London Employment Tribunal specified that Lacatus deserves compensation for personal injuries and emotional distress, although it dismissed her claims for lost earnings and medical expenses. The decision, made public recently, underscores the challenges faced by women in high-pressure industries.

The tribunal noted Lacatus's struggles during her time at Barclays from 2016 to 2020, amidst allegations of sexism. Despite rejecting her unfair dismissal claim, the acknowledgment of sexist language used by a manager represents a broader victory in combating discriminatory workplace culture.

