Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: Barclays to Pay Banker Damages for Sex Discrimination

Barclays has been ordered to pay nearly £50,000 to former banker Anca Lacatus who suffered from endometriosis and anxiety. The London tribunal found the bank guilty of sex discrimination but did not award damages for loss of earnings, citing no change in her health prognosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:57 IST
Landmark Ruling: Barclays to Pay Banker Damages for Sex Discrimination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, Barclays has been instructed to compensate former banker Anca Lacatus nearly £50,000 after failing to accommodate her working hours due to her health issues, including endometriosis and anxiety. The tribunal's ruling highlights ongoing issues of sex discrimination within the financial sector.

The East London Employment Tribunal specified that Lacatus deserves compensation for personal injuries and emotional distress, although it dismissed her claims for lost earnings and medical expenses. The decision, made public recently, underscores the challenges faced by women in high-pressure industries.

The tribunal noted Lacatus's struggles during her time at Barclays from 2016 to 2020, amidst allegations of sexism. Despite rejecting her unfair dismissal claim, the acknowledgment of sexist language used by a manager represents a broader victory in combating discriminatory workplace culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024