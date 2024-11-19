Tragic Incident at Hyundai: Car Test Accident Claims Three Lives

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals suffocated during a car test at Hyundai Motor's plant in Ulsan, South Korea. The incident was first reported by the Yonhap news agency.

The accident took place on Tuesday and has raised serious safety concerns regarding the testing procedures at the facility. As of now, Hyundai has not provided any comments on the situation.

This occurrence has added a sense of urgency for a comprehensive safety assessment at Hyundai's facilities to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)