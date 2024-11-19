Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Hyundai: Car Test Accident Claims Three Lives

Three individuals tragically lost their lives due to suffocation during a car test at Hyundai's Ulsan facility in South Korea. The incident adds urgency to safety reviews. Hyundai is yet to release an official statement.

Updated: 19-11-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:14 IST
In a tragic turn of events, three individuals suffocated during a car test at Hyundai Motor's plant in Ulsan, South Korea. The incident was first reported by the Yonhap news agency.

The accident took place on Tuesday and has raised serious safety concerns regarding the testing procedures at the facility. As of now, Hyundai has not provided any comments on the situation.

This occurrence has added a sense of urgency for a comprehensive safety assessment at Hyundai's facilities to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

