NABH and RSSDI Join Forces to Standardize and Enhance Diabetes Care in India

The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), a constituent body of the Quality Council of India (QCI), has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI). This partnership aims to enhance the quality and consistency of diabetes care across India by leveraging robust clinical guidelines and digital health standards. RSSDI represents over 12,000 diabetes care providers, making it India’s largest professional body in the field.

Advancing Diabetes Care through Accreditation

The MoU integrates NABH’s expertise in national accreditation programs with RSSDI’s clinical insights to develop specialized diabetes care protocols. Under this agreement:

Diabetes clinics will be accredited to ensure high standards of care, focusing on education, research, and adherence to guideline-directed programs.

Accredited clinics will combine modern technology and personal care delivered by trained teams, aiming to help patients achieve recommended health targets.

NABH will enhance its Accreditation Standards for Allopathic Clinics, incorporating specific requirements for diabetes care.

The initiative also includes the creation of digital health standards for Clinic Management Systems (CMS), enabling better integration of technology into diabetes management practices.

A National Effort to Reduce Diabetes Morbidity

The collaboration focuses on promoting the certification of NABH’s Allopathic Clinic Standards among RSSDI members, which is expected to drive:

Standardized diabetes care across the country.

A reduction in complications and morbidity associated with the disease.

By streamlining care pathways, the partnership aims to address the growing burden of diabetes, which affects over 250 million people in India.

Leadership Vision

Shri Jaxay Shah, Chairperson of QCI, emphasized that this partnership aligns with his vision of taking quality healthcare to the grassroots. It reflects NABH’s commitment to creating specialized care standards across India’s healthcare spectrum.

Shri Rizwan Koita, Chairperson of NABH, stated:

“Diabetes affects millions across India, and effective management is vital for improving healthcare outcomes. This partnership will standardize care, ensuring patients benefit from evidence-based guidelines and cutting-edge technology. The introduction of digital health standards will further empower both doctors and patients in managing diabetes effectively.”About the CollaboratorsRSSDI: Recognized by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), RSSDI works to advance diabetes research and clinical practice. With over 12,000 members across 23 states, it plays a critical role in shaping diabetes care in India.

NABH: Established in 2005, NABH certifies over 22,000 healthcare organizations and has launched Digital Health Standards for Hospitals and HIS/EMR systems, driving clinical quality and innovation in healthcare.

Future Directions

This agreement marks a pivotal step in India’s healthcare transformation by blending clinical excellence with digital innovation. The rollout of digital health standards for diabetes clinics will:

Improve real-time monitoring of patient data.

Enable evidence-based decision-making by healthcare providers.

Foster a more patient-centric approach to diabetes management.

Impact on the Healthcare Ecosystem

This collaboration underscores the importance of unified efforts in addressing India’s diabetes epidemic. By creating a standardized framework for care, education, and research, NABH and RSSDI are setting the stage for improved patient outcomes and a healthier future for millions of Indians.