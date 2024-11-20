Left Menu

Spreading Light: Awareness Campaigns for Organ Donation

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlights the importance of using social media to overcome religious misconceptions about organ donation. She urges the society to recognize organ donation as a noble act. Patel also suggests creating short films and sharing donor stories to inspire awareness and sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:03 IST
Governor Anandiben Patel of Uttar Pradesh is advocating for the removal of societal misconceptions about organ donation, specifically those rooted in religious beliefs. She underscores the potential of social media as a tool for raising awareness about the valuable act of donating organs.

During the inauguration of the 'Aalambhan Sangathan Charitable Trust', a foundation aimed at promoting organ donation and women's health, Patel emphasized the need to alter social perspectives in a positive way through effective communication campaigns.

Her address called for motivational content such as short films to be shared widely in public spaces to enlighten people on this life-saving act. Patel highlighted that by publicising stories of organ donors and recipients, society can be more sensitized and inspired towards participating in organ donation.

