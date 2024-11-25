Left Menu

Unlocking the Brain: Overthinking, Social Cognition, and the Amygdala

A study reveals a link between overthinking and the brain's fear-processing center, the amygdala. It highlights coordinated activity within brain regions related to social cognition. The findings offer potential implications for treating psychiatric conditions with less-invasive methods such as transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Updated: 25-11-2024 14:18 IST
New research sheds light on the intricate relationship between overthinking and the brain's fear-processing center, known as the amygdala. The study, published in Science Advances, reveals constant communication between the amygdala and regions responsible for social behavior, a discovery not seen in previous research.

Researchers examined fMRI scans of six individuals to understand how these networks function, particularly during instances of social cognition. Findings suggest that the medial nucleus, located within the amygdala, plays a vital role in social cognition. This revelation could lead to new approaches in treating conditions like anxiety and depression.

Currently, treatments like deep brain stimulation require invasive surgery due to the amygdala's location. However, the study offers hope for non-invasive options like transcranial magnetic stimulation. By targeting related brain regions, TMS could potentially offer therapeutic benefits without the need for complex surgical procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

