Revolutionizing Psychosis Prediction: A 5-Minute Brain Scan Breakthrough

A recent study suggests that a five-minute brain scan can predict individuals at risk for psychosis. Researchers found weak connectivity in sensory processing regions and strong connections with the thalamus in psychosis patients. The study identified a 'somato-visual' biomarker that could aid early diagnosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:46 IST
Revolutionizing Psychosis Prediction: A 5-Minute Brain Scan Breakthrough
In a groundbreaking study, scientists have uncovered a method to predict psychosis risk using a swift five-minute brain scan. This innovative scan identifies abnormal connectivity in the brain, showing promise in detecting those at risk before symptoms manifest.

Researchers from the University of Rochester, led by assistant professor Brian Keane, examined MRI scans of 159 participants, focusing on individuals who developed psychotic disorders within five years prior to the study. The findings revealed weak connectivity in sensory processing areas and stronger links with the thalamus, a critical relay center in the brain.

The study highlights the potential of leveraging dysconnectivity patterns to develop a 'somato-visual' biomarker. This biomarker aims to improve early diagnosis and intervention for psychosis, shifting the traditional diagnostic approach which currently relies on patient interviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

