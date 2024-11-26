Revolutionizing Psychosis Prediction: A 5-Minute Brain Scan Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have uncovered a method to predict psychosis risk using a swift five-minute brain scan. This innovative scan identifies abnormal connectivity in the brain, showing promise in detecting those at risk before symptoms manifest.

Researchers from the University of Rochester, led by assistant professor Brian Keane, examined MRI scans of 159 participants, focusing on individuals who developed psychotic disorders within five years prior to the study. The findings revealed weak connectivity in sensory processing areas and stronger links with the thalamus, a critical relay center in the brain.

The study highlights the potential of leveraging dysconnectivity patterns to develop a 'somato-visual' biomarker. This biomarker aims to improve early diagnosis and intervention for psychosis, shifting the traditional diagnostic approach which currently relies on patient interviews.

