Ensuring Safe Deliveries: Government's Commitment to Pregnant Women

In a firm commitment to maternal health, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has emphasized that no pregnant woman will be excluded from the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) due to lack of funding. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he stated the program is driven by need, not budget limitations.

The JSSK ensures all pregnant women delivering in public health facilities receive free services, including caesarean sections. Nadda highlighted the program's reach, dismissing comparisons between states like Kerala and Maharashtra, noting it is population-based.

Pregnant women receive comprehensive care from antenatal check-ups to post-delivery. Monthly free check-ups by gynecologists at district hospitals and sustained Asha worker support for high-risk cases are key features of JSSK. Free transportation to and from hospitals further underscores the government's commitment.

