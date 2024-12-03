Left Menu

Ensuring Safe Deliveries: Government's Commitment to Pregnant Women

Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured that the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) will not be hindered by budget constraints. The program provides free delivery services, including caesarean sections, for pregnant women in public health institutions across the country. Asha workers and district hospitals are pivotal in its implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:33 IST
Ensuring Safe Deliveries: Government's Commitment to Pregnant Women
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm commitment to maternal health, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has emphasized that no pregnant woman will be excluded from the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) due to lack of funding. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he stated the program is driven by need, not budget limitations.

The JSSK ensures all pregnant women delivering in public health facilities receive free services, including caesarean sections. Nadda highlighted the program's reach, dismissing comparisons between states like Kerala and Maharashtra, noting it is population-based.

Pregnant women receive comprehensive care from antenatal check-ups to post-delivery. Monthly free check-ups by gynecologists at district hospitals and sustained Asha worker support for high-risk cases are key features of JSSK. Free transportation to and from hospitals further underscores the government's commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024