Revolutionising Global Healthcare: Launch of Virtual Hospitals by Mulk International & Ajeenkya DY Patil Group

In a historic collaboration, Mulk International from the UAE and India's Ajeenkya DY Patil Group have joined forces to launch the region's first large-scale virtual hospital system, marking a significant shift in healthcare delivery. This initiative, Mulk Med Healthcare, aspires to enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions.

Featuring over 20,000 doctors and 500 service providers worldwide, the virtual hospital system allows 24/7 consultations and offers essential healthcare services via the Mulk Med app and video conferencing system available in over 170 countries. The initiative is set to redefine emergency response with lifesaving smart ambulances and mobile clinics for underserved communities.

With an investment of AED 100 million, the partnership aims to offer comprehensive services, including discounts on medicines and wellness packages. The collaboration introduces advanced AI technology to optimize recovery and hospital efficiency, thus setting new benchmarks in healthcare delivery on a global stage.

