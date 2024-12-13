Parliament Repeals Therapeutic Products Act, Paving the Way for Modernized Health Regulations

The New Zealand Parliament has passed the Therapeutic Products Act Repeal Bill, delivering on the Government's commitment to eliminate the controversial Act and set the stage for new, streamlined regulatory frameworks for medicines, medical devices, and natural health products.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello hailed the move as a victory for innovation and practicality in healthcare regulation.

“Repealing the Therapeutic Products Act was a promise this Government made, and I am delighted we have delivered,” said Ms. Costello. “The Act threatened to overregulate low-risk products, impose unnecessary costs, and create obstacles for access to essential medicines and medical devices.”

Industry Concerns Addressed

During the review process, the Health Committee heard concerns from industry leaders, practitioners, and stakeholders, who warned that the TPA risked stifling innovation and imposing burdensome requirements on businesses.

“With the repeal, we ensure there is no disruption to consumers, practitioners, or the health system. This decision spares industry from adapting to costly, impractical regulations and protects innovation,” Ms. Costello explained.

Interim Frameworks to Stay in Place

The Medicines Act 1981 and the Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985 will remain in effect while new legislation is developed. The Government aims to design a modern regulatory system that balances consumer protection with reduced compliance burdens for businesses.

Developing Tailored Legislation

The Government has committed to creating separate legislative frameworks for different categories:

A new Medicines and Medical Devices Bill to replace the outdated Medicines Act.

to replace the outdated Medicines Act. A standalone Natural Health Products Bill, reflecting the distinct needs of the natural health sector.

“We’ve heard the sector’s clear message: natural health products should not be regulated alongside medicines. By tailoring legislation, we can safeguard consumers while reducing unnecessary red tape,” Ms. Costello affirmed.

Broader Implications for Health and Economy

The repeal aligns with coalition agreements between the National, New Zealand First, and ACT parties and reinforces the Government’s focus on regulatory reform.

“This marks a new chapter in how we approach healthcare and consumer protection. By building modern, efficient systems, we’re not only supporting better health outcomes but also fostering innovation and economic growth in New Zealand’s health sector,” Ms. Costello added.

Next Steps in Health Regulation

Cabinet has already approved the drafting of new bills, and the Government will engage closely with industry stakeholders to ensure the new frameworks address their needs while prioritizing public health and safety.

Further announcements regarding the progress of the new legislative frameworks are expected in early 2025, as the Government works toward a regulatory system fit for the future.