Aayush Wellness Limited Ventures into Singapore's Nutraceutical Market

Aayush Wellness Limited secured a $3 million order from Cosmos Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore, marking its foray into the global nutraceutical market. This significant deal aligns with its global expansion strategy, supplying high-quality dietary supplements to a health-conscious Singaporean market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, December 13: Aayush Wellness Limited, a key player in India's health and wellness sector, has secured a substantial order valued at $3 million from Singapore-based distributor Cosmos Holdings Pte Ltd.

This order marks an important milestone as it enables Aayush Wellness Limited to enter the global nutraceuticals and healthcare market, beginning with Singapore, a hub for health-conscious consumers.

Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director, expressed that the success of their products in India has paved the way for international expansion, with Singapore being their gateway into the premium Southeast Asian market. The company plans to supply various high-quality dietary supplements, which will bolster its profitability and operational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

