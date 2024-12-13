Left Menu

Maxivision Expands Vision: New Eye Care Facility Opens in Tamil Nadu

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has inaugurated its 48th facility in Tamil Nadu, aiming to establish 100 hospitals nationwide by 2025. Located in Kumbakonam, this new hospital provides specialized eye care services and features two operation theatres. The expansion is part of Project Velicham, targeting better eye care accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has launched its 48th facility in Tamil Nadu with an ambitious plan to set up 100 hospitals across India by 2025, announced a senior official on Friday.

The new Kumbakonam hospital, part of 'Project Velicham' in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, spans 7,000 sq ft and includes two operation theatres, six consultation rooms, and specialty clinics for various eye conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

During the inauguration ceremony, Tamil Nadu's Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, officiated the event alongside Kumbakonam MLA G Anbalagan and Maxivision Group CEO VS Sudheer. The initiative aims to advance quality eye care throughout Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

