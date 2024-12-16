Seven Volunteers Honored in 2024 Minister of Health Awards Recognition

Seven exceptional individuals and organizations have been honoured with the 2024 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards, celebrating their contributions to improving health outcomes across New Zealand.

The recipients, ranging in age from 17 to 90, exemplify the spirit of selflessness and community care. Their initiatives include leading exercise groups for people with lung conditions, enabling school students to support disabled individuals, and establishing a support group for Pasifika people living with Parkinson's.

Minister of Health Dr. Shane Reti commended the winners, emphasizing the vital role of volunteers in the healthcare system. “Since 2013, the Minister of Health Volunteer Awards have provided a platform to celebrate the outstanding efforts of our health volunteers,” said Dr. Reti. “Thousands of New Zealanders contribute to their communities through volunteering, benefitting patients, healthcare staff, and the entire health system.”

The award categories for 2024 include:

Health Care Provider Service

Community/NGO Health

Māori Health Service

Pacific Health Service

Youth Health Volunteer

Long Service

Mental Health and Addiction Service

This year marks the introduction of the Mental Health and Addiction Service category, reflecting the Government’s increased focus on mental health and addiction support. Minister of Mental Health Matt Doocey expressed his satisfaction at recognizing volunteers in this area. “As New Zealand’s first Mental Health Minister, I am thrilled to see this vital work acknowledged,” said Minister Doocey. “I have witnessed the life-changing difference these volunteers make.”

Winners will be honoured at a special event at Parliament early next year. The ceremony will provide an opportunity for Ministers to personally thank the recipients for their contributions.

Dr. Reti concluded, “Minister Doocey and I look forward to meeting these outstanding individuals and celebrating their inspiring efforts to make a difference in the lives of so many.”

The awards highlight the incredible power of community-driven initiatives, reinforcing the importance of volunteerism in shaping a healthier, more inclusive New Zealand.