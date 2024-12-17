Global Push for HIV Prevention: Lenacapavir's Journey to Accessibility

A new long-acting HIV preventive drug has the potential to reach the world's poorest nations by 2025 or 2026, according to a global health official. The drug, lenacapavir by Gilead Sciences, targets timely delivery with the condition of securing regulatory approvals.

This injectable drug is already approved in the United States for multi-drug resistant HIV treatment and costs $42,250 for the first year. Gilead is actively seeking global approvals for lenacapavir as an effective preventative measure. Hui Yang from the Global Fund stresses the urgency of equal access for low and middle-income countries once approvals come through.

Recently, the Global Fund announced a collaboration with PEPFAR, backed financially by prominent foundations, to ensure affordable accessibility from the start in supported regions. Gilead's agreements with generic drugmakers aim to reduce costs, though criticism arose over the exclusion of some countries, particularly in Latin America.

