Anupriya Patel Unveils Roadmap for Transforming India’s Healthcare and MedTech Sector at CII Health Summit

Delivering the plenary session on "Charting India's MedTech Revolution: MedTech Expansion Roadmap to 2047," Smt. Patel spotlighted the immense growth potential of India's MedTech sector.

Smt. Patel outlined government initiatives to enhance the MedTech ecosystem, including the approval of the National Medical Device Policy, 2023. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, addressed the 21st Health Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi, highlighting transformative initiatives aimed at revolutionizing India's healthcare and MedTech sectors. Themed “Transforming Healthcare for Viksit Bharat 2047,” the summit set the stage for discussions on bolstering healthcare access, affordability, and innovation as pillars of India's growth trajectory.

Delivering the plenary session on “Charting India’s MedTech Revolution: MedTech Expansion Roadmap to 2047,” Smt. Patel spotlighted the immense growth potential of India’s MedTech sector. Currently valued at $14 billion, the sector is projected to reach $30 billion by 2030. She noted that India is the fourth-largest medical device market in Asia and ranks among the top 20 globally.

“The MedTech industry is not just a component of healthcare but a critical catalyst that connects patients, providers, payors, and regulators. It has the potential to redefine healthcare delivery and outcomes in India and beyond,” she stated.

AI and Technological Innovation Driving Change

Highlighting the transformative promise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smt. Patel said, “AI is pivotal in addressing healthcare challenges and discovering new opportunities. Its integration into healthcare systems is a key enabler of innovation and efficiency.”

Government Policies to Strengthen Domestic Manufacturing and Exports

Smt. Patel outlined government initiatives to enhance the MedTech ecosystem, including the approval of the National Medical Device Policy, 2023. Key highlights include:

100% FDI under the automatic route to attract investment.

Establishing Centres of Excellence for research and development.

Introducing specialized MedTech courses at NIPERs (National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research).

Creation of the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices (EPCMD) and restructuring of the National Medical Devices Promotion Council (NMDPC) to facilitate exports and resolve regulatory challenges.

Launch of the Scheme for Promotion of Medical Devices Parks with a ₹400 crore allocation for states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Implementation of PRIP (Promotion of Research in Pharma-Medtech Sector) and a ₹500 crore Scheme for Strengthening the Medical Device Industry to foster innovation, enhance manufacturing, and develop human capital.

Affordable and Inclusive Healthcare: A National Priority

Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized healthcare as an economic and social necessity, crucial to harnessing India’s demographic dividend. “Accessible and inclusive healthcare is central to our vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Initiatives like PM-JAY, PM-ABHIM, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission are expanding affordable care,” she remarked.

She also emphasized the role of the private sector in transforming healthcare, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, through value-based care models and public-private partnerships. “Preventive healthcare and workforce expansion are vital for achieving Universal Health Coverage,” she added.

Eradicating Tuberculosis and Driving Public Health Campaigns

Smt. Srivastava highlighted the 100 Days Intensified TB Campaign, launched on December 7, 2024, by Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda, as a critical initiative in India’s goal to eliminate TB by 2025. She encouraged stakeholders to integrate discussions on TB during the summit to bolster awareness and action.

Collaborating for a Healthier India

The summit saw participation from industry leaders like Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the CII National Healthcare Council, and representatives from Medanta, Apollo Hospitals, and Manipal Health Enterprises. Discussions centered on innovations, investments, and collaborations essential for positioning India as a global healthcare leader.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Concluding the session, Smt. Anupriya Patel reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare through innovation, self-reliance, and public-private partnerships. “The goal is a healthier, stronger India where quality healthcare is accessible to all, driving economic growth and global competitiveness,” she said.

This summit marks a milestone in aligning the healthcare sector with India’s broader vision of becoming a global powerhouse by 2047.

