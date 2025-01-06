Left Menu

India Vigilant as Human Metapneumovirus Cases Detected in Karnataka

The Indian Council of Medical Research reports two Human Metapneumovirus cases in Karnataka. A three-month-old and eight-month-old with bronchopneumonia were diagnosed at Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru. No international travel history was reported. WHO provides updates, and the nation is prepared for respiratory health interventions if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:50 IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research has identified two cases of Human Metapneumovirus in Karnataka. This was noted during a routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens, according to the Union health ministry.

Affected were a three-month-old girl and an eight-month-old boy, both with prior bronchopneumonia, after being admitted to Bengaluru's Baptist Hospital. Both infants have shown recovery signs, with the girl discharged from care.

Officials stressed no international travel history in either case, pointing out HMPV's global circulation. Current data indicates no unusual flu or respiratory illness upsurge. The ICMR continues surveillance, with WHO updates aiding ongoing measures. A preparedness drill confirms India's readiness for any rise in respiratory cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

