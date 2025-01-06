Left Menu

France Eyes Budget Savings Amid Business Concerns

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced that the 2025 budget aims to save 50 billion euros. Speaking on France Inter radio, Lombard acknowledged the concerns of French business leaders who are unsettled by the absence of a finalized 2025 budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:23 IST
France Eyes Budget Savings Amid Business Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has revealed that the country's 2025 budget will target savings of 50 billion euros.

His comments, made during an appearance on France Inter radio, highlight the ongoing concerns among business leaders about the lack of a confirmed budget plan.

The absence of a finalized 2025 budget is causing apprehension among French business circles, who are anxious about economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025