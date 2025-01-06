France Eyes Budget Savings Amid Business Concerns
French Finance Minister Eric Lombard announced that the 2025 budget aims to save 50 billion euros. Speaking on France Inter radio, Lombard acknowledged the concerns of French business leaders who are unsettled by the absence of a finalized 2025 budget.
