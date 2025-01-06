Left Menu

Rajasthan Health Department Enhances OPD and IPD Facilities Amid Disease Surge

The Rajasthan health department has set up separate OPD and IPD facilities for Covid, swine flu, and influenza patients. This move, directed by Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur, aims to control the spread during the seasonal disease spike. Genome sequencing for Covid cases is also advised.

The Rajasthan health department has ramped up its efforts to combat the spread of Covid, swine flu, and influenza by introducing separate outpatient (OPD) and inpatient (IPD) departments for affected patients. This initiative is part of a strategic response following an increase in reported cases.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur, the director of the health department, issued strategic guidelines to chief medical and health officers, medical college principals, hospital superintendents, and chief medical officers across the state. Between January and March 2024, Rajasthan reported 921 cases of swine flu and Covid, with numbers spiking during the colder months.

In light of this, hospitals are advised to adhere to strict protocols and accommodate patients with suspected symptoms separately. Additionally, exclusive isolation wards in hospitals' inpatient departments are mandated to minimize the risk of cross-infection among those in general wards.

