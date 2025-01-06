India Accelerates Towards TB Elimination: J P Nadda Launches 100-Day Intensified Campaign Under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri J P Nadda, emphasized the importance of collaboration, innovation, and nationwide participation to achieve a TB-Free India by 2025. Chairing the Joint Strategy Meeting for the 100-Day Intensified Campaign under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Shri Nadda reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious vision of eliminating tuberculosis ahead of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) deadline.

The meeting, held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, brought together representatives from 21 line ministries, including Health, Women and Child Development, Labour, AYUSH, Tribal Affairs, and Panchayati Raj, alongside senior officials, institutional leaders, and experts.

Significant Achievements Highlighted

Shri Nadda pointed to the remarkable strides India has made in reducing TB cases, citing the recent WHO report. Key achievements include:

A 17.7% reduction in TB cases, nearly double the global reduction rate.

Increased treatment coverage from 53% to 85%.

A 21.4% decline in TB-related deaths, from 28 lakh to 22 lakh annually.

During the first 30 days of the intensified campaign, more than 2 crore individuals were screened, resulting in the identification of over 1.48 lakh new TB cases.

“This campaign exemplifies the united approach needed to eliminate TB, leveraging the strengths of diverse stakeholders,” Shri Nadda emphasized.

Inter-Ministerial Contributions

Ministers from participating departments outlined their strategies and contributions to the campaign:

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour & Employment, highlighted the screening initiatives in 156 ESIC hospitals and pledged to mobilize MyBharat volunteers to enhance TB awareness and screenings.

Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, discussed a joint roadmap between the Steel and Health Ministries to ensure TB elimination by the campaign’s end.

Shri Jual Oram, Minister of Tribal Affairs, stressed tackling malnutrition among tribal populations, citing programs like the Millet Mission that ensure access to nutritious diets for TB patients.

Smt. Annpurna Devi, Minister of Women and Child Development, highlighted the role of 14 lakh Anganwadi workers in delivering nutrition through Poshan Maah and Poshan Pakhwara, while addressing TB-related stigma in rural areas.

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of AYUSH, emphasized collaboration between AYUSH and Health ministries, integrating traditional healthcare approaches to enhance TB treatment and prevention.

Innovative Approaches to Combat TB

The campaign includes door-to-door screenings, health camps, and the dissemination of educational materials.

Efforts to mobilize youth and community leaders aim to destigmatize TB and encourage early diagnosis.

Nutritional support initiatives such as Poshan Abhiyaan ensure TB patients receive a well-balanced diet critical to recovery.

Ministerial Appeals and Vision for 2025

Shri Nadda urged all line ministries to sustain their collaborative efforts under a whole-of-government approach, ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against TB.

The campaign, he said, represents “a united and determined step towards fulfilling the PM’s vision of a TB-Free India.”

Commitment from Key Stakeholders

Secretaries and senior officials from participating ministries reaffirmed their commitment to intensified efforts and assured robust interdepartmental collaboration.

The meeting concluded with the unanimous resolve to work collectively to transform India’s fight against TB, ensuring health equity and progress towards achieving the goal of a TB-free India by 2025.