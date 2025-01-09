Siddharth Zoo Enacts Stringent Measures to Protect Big Cats from Avian Flu

In a bid to protect its residents from avian influenza, Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has introduced a series of precautionary measures, zoo veterinarian D Neeti Singh confirmed. Twelve tigers and a lone leopard are now receiving food treated with boiled water, alongside enhanced sanitary protocols across their habitats.

The move comes in response to the recent deaths of three tigers and a leopard in Nagpur, prompting zoo officials to take immediate action. Singh emphasized that all areas within the zoo are being meticulously sanitized, and staff members are under strict instructions to wear protective gear, including gumboots, gloves, and masks, to mitigate the risk of infection.

''Our focus is on prevention and safeguarding the health of our animals,'' Singh stated, highlighting the efforts to educate caretakers on identifying avian influenza symptoms promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)