Left Menu

Siddharth Zoo Enacts Stringent Measures to Protect Big Cats from Avian Flu

The Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is implementing stringent protocols to protect its twelve tigers and one leopard from avian influenza. After recent animal deaths in Nagpur, measures include sanitizing enclosures, utilizing a cold chain for food, and instructing caretakers on safety procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:48 IST
Siddharth Zoo Enacts Stringent Measures to Protect Big Cats from Avian Flu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to protect its residents from avian influenza, Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has introduced a series of precautionary measures, zoo veterinarian D Neeti Singh confirmed. Twelve tigers and a lone leopard are now receiving food treated with boiled water, alongside enhanced sanitary protocols across their habitats.

The move comes in response to the recent deaths of three tigers and a leopard in Nagpur, prompting zoo officials to take immediate action. Singh emphasized that all areas within the zoo are being meticulously sanitized, and staff members are under strict instructions to wear protective gear, including gumboots, gloves, and masks, to mitigate the risk of infection.

''Our focus is on prevention and safeguarding the health of our animals,'' Singh stated, highlighting the efforts to educate caretakers on identifying avian influenza symptoms promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025